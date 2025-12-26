13,100 Shares in Okta, Inc. $OKTA Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Okta by 352.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Okta by 63.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 811,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,384,000 after purchasing an additional 313,742 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 42.8% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 841,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,946,000 after buying an additional 252,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In related news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 8,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $754,890.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,080.54. This represents a 42.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,920. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,275. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.62.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $88.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.77. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $127.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day moving average of $91.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Okta had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.87%.The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta’s offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

