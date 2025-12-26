ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.04 on December 29th

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $49.22 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $59.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.94.
About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF
