Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $340.00 and last traded at $340.0290, with a volume of 3287879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $338.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.92. The firm has a market cap of $566.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTI. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30,685.3% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 150,330,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,014,000 after acquiring an additional 149,842,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,330,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,779 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,530,622,000. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,303,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,480,000 after purchasing an additional 209,074 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,862,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,776,000 after buying an additional 666,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

