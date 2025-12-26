Randall & Associates Wealth Management Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Randall & Associates Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,388 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 10.6% of Randall & Associates Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Randall & Associates Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birchbrook Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.78 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.12. The stock has a market cap of $153.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

