Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,343 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, JonesTrading started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $349,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 77,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,801,992.40. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $801,450.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 219,741 shares in the company, valued at $27,094,065.30. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 914,407 shares of company stock worth $74,930,858. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 5.7%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $97.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 747.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.64. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $134.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

