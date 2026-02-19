VeraBank N.A. Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $8,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,228,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407,436 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $119,350,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,216,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,070,000 after buying an additional 841,620 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,205,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,672.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 529,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,251,000 after acquiring an additional 499,655 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $75.91 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $77.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.