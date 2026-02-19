Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 165.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Cullinan Therapeutics from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cullinan Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullinan Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $734.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -0.09.

In related news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $99,319.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 420,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,196.99. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Alan Jones sold 4,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $44,791.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 169,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,374.44. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,836 shares of company stock valued at $361,087. Corporate insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 44.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

