Sharper & Granite LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

Sharper & Granite LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $403.80 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $285.13 and a 1 year high of $406.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.48. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). Its manufacturing segment includes industries, such as automotive, household durable goods, textiles and apparels, and leisure equipment.

