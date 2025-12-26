Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AETH) to Issue $0.87 Annual Dividend

Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AETH – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.8697 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 235.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th.

Shares of AETH stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. Bitwise Trendwise Ethereum and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.11.

The Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF (AETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is an actively managed fund that that seeks capital appreciation by providing Ethereum-linked exposure. The fund exclusively invests in ether futures contracts AETH was launched on Sep 29, 2023 and is issued by Bitwise.

