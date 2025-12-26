WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund (WTMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund (NASDAQ:WTMY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th.

WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund Stock Performance

WTMY stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20. WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund (NASDAQ:WTMY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 13.06% of WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

About WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund

The WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that seeks to generate a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes. The fund employs a laddered maturity strategy, investing in both investment-grade and high-yield municipal debt securities with an average duration between five and ten years. It focuses on securities expected to mature or have an option to be called or tendered within 15 years.

