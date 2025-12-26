Scott Capital Advisors LLC Has $15.42 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% in the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of VO stock opened at $294.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.52 and a 200-day moving average of $287.41. The company has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $298.64.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

