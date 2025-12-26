iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF $USRT Shares Sold by Sharper & Granite LLC

Sharper & Granite LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,421 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USRT. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 839,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,473,000 after buying an additional 506,314 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 751,963.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 225,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 225,589 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 138.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 181,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 105,578 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,058,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 615.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 87,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 75,407 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $57.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.60. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $60.63. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.