Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund (MRE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on January 8th

Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund (ASX:MRE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Thursday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 45.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 12.5% increase from Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.008.

