Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Shares Sold by Sharper & Granite LLC

Sharper & Granite LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,360,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,337,000 after buying an additional 185,712 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,426,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,321,000 after purchasing an additional 41,495 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 880,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,766,000 after purchasing an additional 162,575 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 812,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,323,000 after purchasing an additional 326,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,989,000 after buying an additional 49,116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VBR stock opened at $215.30 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $218.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

