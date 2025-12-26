Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Grows Position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF $CGNG

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the period. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF worth $15,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 220.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 1,232.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGNG opened at $32.23 on Friday. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a yield of 67.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (CGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies from the emerging markets, may include frontier markets securities. CGNG was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

