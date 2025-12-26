Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Sold by Scott Capital Advisors LLC

Scott Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 9.3% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $40,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,386,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,256,000 after purchasing an additional 851,110 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45,810.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,185,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165,663 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,127,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,911,000 after purchasing an additional 79,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,886,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VUG stock opened at $495.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $488.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $505.38. The stock has a market cap of $200.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.