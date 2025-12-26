First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD Holdings Lifted by Randall & Associates Wealth Management

Randall & Associates Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,191 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 4.4% of Randall & Associates Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Randall & Associates Wealth Management owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,828,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,463 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,861,000 after buying an additional 113,256 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,262,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,414,000 after buying an additional 27,438 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 594,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 575,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

FIXD opened at $44.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.19. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $45.15.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index. The fund may hold derivatives. FIXD was launched on Feb 14, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.