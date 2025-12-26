Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,243 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 314.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in Salesforce by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.56, for a total transaction of $575,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,121,084.76. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Mason Morfit bought 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $260.58 per share, with a total value of $25,015,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,994,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,309,155.22. This trade represents a 3.31% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 166,284 shares of company stock worth $39,439,229 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $265.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.77. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.96 and a 12-month high of $367.09. The firm has a market cap of $248.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. Salesforce had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Salesforce from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Arete Research raised Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.68.

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

