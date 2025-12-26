Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1841 per share on Monday, December 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This is a 23.6% increase from Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDG opened at $36.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.56. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $36.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.44.

Get Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period.

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management. CGDG was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.