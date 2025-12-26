Bitwise Trendwise Bitcoin and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.23 (NYSEARCA:BITC)

Bitwise Trendwise Bitcoin and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITC – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.2256 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 325.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th.

Bitwise Trendwise Bitcoin and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average is $44.78. Bitwise Trendwise Bitcoin and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $51.40.

The Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF (BITC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of bitcoin futures contracts that exhibit the highest implied roll yield, collateralized by short-term debt securities. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation with low correlation to traditional asset classes. BITC was launched on Mar 20, 2023 and is managed by Bitwise.

