Swedbank AB Has $32.51 Million Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.26% of Clean Harbors worth $32,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLH. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 145.3% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 41.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CLH. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $253.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.08.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.2%

CLH opened at $240.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.04. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $251.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.90, for a total value of $144,780.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,368.60. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.