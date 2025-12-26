Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 95.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,257 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.14% of Tenet Healthcare worth $25,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THC. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $197.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a twelve month low of $109.82 and a twelve month high of $222.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.00.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.49%.The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.81.

In other news, Director Nadja West sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.47, for a total transaction of $430,089.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,945.60. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.11, for a total transaction of $2,732,475.42. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,500 shares of company stock worth $9,247,071. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet’s operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

