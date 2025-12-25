Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.66 and traded as high as $21.84. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 10,562 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Park-Ohio Trading Down 1.6%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.18). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 1.46%.The company had revenue of $398.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.30 million. Park-Ohio has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

Insider Transactions at Park-Ohio

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $60,362.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,944 shares in the company, valued at $587,273.76. This trade represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Park-Ohio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 18.8% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 386,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 61,132 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,733 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,023,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp is a diversified industrial company that supplies engineered products and distribution services to a broad array of end markets. Through its two primary operating segments—Engineered Solutions and Supply Chain Solutions—the company delivers metal components, assemblies and value-added distribution tailored to energy, transportation, industrial and commercial applications.

The Engineered Solutions segment provides design, machining, fabrication and assembly of custom metal parts, including heat exchangers, welded assemblies, tubing products and precision-machined components.

