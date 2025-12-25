First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:FCFY) Short Interest Update

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:FCFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 579 shares, an increase of 573.3% from the November 30th total of 86 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 969 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 969 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Free Cash Flow ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:FCFY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 2.95% of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Free Cash Flow ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Free Cash Flow ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.03. 136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Free Cash Flow ETF has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27.

About First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Free Cash Flow ETF

The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Free Cash Flow ETF (FCFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sector-Neutral FCF index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields in comparison to other firms within the same GICS sector FCFY was launched on Aug 23, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.