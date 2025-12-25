Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Stock Price Up 2% – Here’s What Happened

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) traded up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.44. 100,995 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 50,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24.

Wesfarmers Limited is one of Australia’s largest diversified corporations, headquartered in Perth, Western Australia. Established in 1914 as a farmers’ cooperative, the company has evolved into a broad-based conglomerate with operations spanning retail, industrials, chemicals, energy and resources. Wesfarmers is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and trades in the United States over-the-counter under the symbol WFAFY.

In the retail sector, Wesfarmers owns and operates a number of high-profile brands, including Bunnings Warehouse, Kmart, Target and Officeworks.

