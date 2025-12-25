Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Shares Down 1% – Should You Sell?

Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.61 and last traded at $21.69. 16,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 68,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $220.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHIQ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

About Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG. Global X Management Company, LLC serves as the investment adviser to the Fund.

