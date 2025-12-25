Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Shares Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.14. 45,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 396% from the average session volume of 9,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-end management investment company trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NXN. Managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, a subsidiary of TIAA, the fund’s primary objective is to provide current income that is exempt from federal regular income taxes and New York State personal income taxes. It pursues this goal by constructing a diversified portfolio of municipal securities issued by entities located within New York State.
The fund’s holdings may include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, notes and variable rate demand obligations, allowing it to spread credit risk across multiple issuers and sectors.
