ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,489 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the November 30th total of 12,725 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,109 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.00% of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Stock Performance

HTEC stock remained flat at $36.38 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802. The company has a market capitalization of $54.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,167.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27. ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $36.62.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.

