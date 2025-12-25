Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,073 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the November 30th total of 35,860 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,704 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 67,704 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catheter Precision

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catheter Precision stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,800 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 2.84% of Catheter Precision worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Catheter Precision Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of VTAK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 18,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,559. Catheter Precision has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Catheter Precision Company Profile

Catheter Precision ( NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($26.60) by $24.90. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Catheter Precision had a negative return on equity of 208.54% and a negative net margin of 2,333.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catheter Precision will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catheter Precision, Inc (NYSE American: VTAK) is a medical device company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of catheter-based products for interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular procedures. The company’s core business centers on balloon catheter platforms, offering both standard and specialty catheter configurations that address applications ranging from percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) to percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA). Catheter Precision’s product portfolio is engineered to meet diverse clinical needs, including high-pressure dilation, scored and cutting balloon therapies, and drug-coated balloon delivery.

All of Catheter Precision’s products are developed in its ISO 13485-certified, FDA-registered manufacturing facility in Bloomington, Minnesota.

