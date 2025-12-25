iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:HJPX) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:HJPX – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.40 and last traded at $35.51. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.
iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Stock Down 0.3%
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.51.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How Long Will $1M Last in Retirement?
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.