YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 408 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the November 30th total of 5,128 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,884 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,884 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABNY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.93% of YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.2%

YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.65. YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $82.85.

YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.7455 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3,518.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th.

The YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF (ABNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Airbnb stock (ABNB) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. ABNY was launched on Jun 24, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

