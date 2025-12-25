North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 371 and last traded at GBX 363, with a volume of 39411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 368.50.

North American Income Trust Stock Down 1.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 12.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 360.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 347.45. The firm has a market cap of £416.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.66.

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 5.97 EPS for the quarter. North American Income Trust had a net margin of 88.41% and a return on equity of 12.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at North American Income Trust

North American Income Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider John Adebiyi purchased 10,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 370 per share, with a total value of £39,793.50. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Leading US companies picked for their higher income potential

