Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,348 and last traded at GBX 1,356, with a volume of 32946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,356.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Telecom Plus from GBX 2,580 to GBX 2,000 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 target price on shares of Telecom Plus in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 price target on shares of Telecom Plus in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,400.

Telecom Plus Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,623.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,807.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.52.

Telecom Plus (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 31.50 EPS for the quarter. Telecom Plus had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 3.48%. Equities analysts expect that Telecom Plus Plc will post 118.0645161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telecom Plus Company Profile

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands. Telecom Plus Plc was incorporated in 1996 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

