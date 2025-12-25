SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA) Short Interest Update

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,581 shares, an increase of 1,144.3% from the November 30th total of 770 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,582 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 18,582 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of THTA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.17. 41,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,173. The company has a market cap of $34.89 million, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF by 89.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $559,000.

About SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF

The SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (THTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US government securities combined with a credit spread option strategy. The funds goal is to generate monthly income, and pursue risk-adjusted returns, independent of trends in the equity and bond markets THTA was launched on Nov 15, 2023 and is issued by SoFi.

