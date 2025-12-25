Short Interest in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Decreases By 85.2%

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 390 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the November 30th total of 2,628 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,771 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,771 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3%

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.77. 21,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,325. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average is $35.12. First Trust Expanded Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 million, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0127 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 154,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 100,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (XPND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in US stocks whose businesses are derived from or dependent on technology. XPND was launched on Jun 14, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

