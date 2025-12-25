Short Interest in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Decreases By 85.2%

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 390 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the November 30th total of 2,628 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,771 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,771 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3%
First Trust Expanded Technology ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.77. 21,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,325. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average is $35.12. First Trust Expanded Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 million, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.25.
First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0127 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.
About First Trust Expanded Technology ETF
The First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (XPND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in US stocks whose businesses are derived from or dependent on technology. XPND was launched on Jun 14, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.
