Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF) Short Interest Update

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 83 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the November 30th total of 7,250 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,078 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 72,078 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hypercharge Networks Stock Performance

HCNWF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. 7,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,630. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. Hypercharge Networks has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.11.

Get Hypercharge Networks alerts:

About Hypercharge Networks

Hypercharge Networks Corp. supplies electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and solutions light and medium duty in Canada and the United States. The company provides turnkey EV charging solutions for light and medium duty EVs through a managed charging network of EV charging stations. It serves multi-unit residential buildings; commercial locations, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, municipal; and fleet operators. The company was formerly known as Cliffwood Capital Corp. and changed its name to Hypercharge Networks Corp.

