Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ: GLPI):

12/24/2025 – Gaming and Leisure Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was given a new $47.75 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

12/12/2025 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

12/3/2025 – Gaming and Leisure Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Gaming and Leisure Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $51.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Gaming and Leisure Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $49.50 to $47.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.04%.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 129,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,561.97. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

