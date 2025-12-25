Short Interest in Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AIBD) Grows By 1,121.5%

Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AIBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,755 shares, a growth of 1,121.5% from the November 30th total of 553 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,766 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,766 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares Price Performance
NYSEARCA:AIBD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.47. 23,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,883. Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43.
Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares Company Profile
