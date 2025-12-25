Short Interest in Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AIBD) Grows By 1,121.5%

Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AIBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,755 shares, a growth of 1,121.5% from the November 30th total of 553 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,766 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,766 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AIBD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.47. 23,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,883. Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43.

Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bear 2X Shares (AIBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive US AI & Big Data index. The fund tracks -2x the daily price movements of a concentrated index of US companies involved in artificial intelligence (AI) applications and big data. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the business fields. AIBD was launched on May 15, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

