Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Down 1.5% After Insider Selling

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $192.19 and last traded at $195.3390. Approximately 18,194,123 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 17,525,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.38.

Specifically, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.52, for a total value of $1,925,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,728,655.60. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $355.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.72.

Oracle Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $566.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sherman Porfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Oracle by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 41,105 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,136 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.7% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

