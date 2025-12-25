Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 175,916 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the November 30th total of 3,784,612 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,086 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 444,086 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) by 293.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932,414 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.93% of Moleculin Biotech worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MBRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Moleculin Biotech to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 4.5%

MBRX traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.96. 126,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.68. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $91.25.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -7.98 EPS for the current year.

About Moleculin Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viral infections. The company’s research platform centers on the design and synthesis of drug candidates that target key cellular pathways in cancer cells and viral replication processes. By leveraging a proprietary chemistry approach, Moleculin aims to address diseases that have limited therapeutic options and high unmet medical need.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple product candidates at various stages of development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.