Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 936 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the November 30th total of 3,629 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,925 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 23,925 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Wealth Advisory Team LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA:RSPR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.69. 51,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,517. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.20 million, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (RSPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms. RSPR was launched on Aug 13, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

