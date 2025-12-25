Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:HCAI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:HCAI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,369 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the November 30th total of 13,761 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,195 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,195 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Huachen AI Parking Management Technology stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 51,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,671. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. Huachen AI Parking Management Technology has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Huachen AI Parking Management Technology in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Huachen AI Parking Management Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Huachen AI Parking Management Technology

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology is a China-based technology company specializing in intelligent parking solutions that leverage artificial intelligence, machine vision and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company’s core offering integrates real-time data collection with advanced analytics to automate the detection, guidance and enforcement of parking spaces in both urban and commercial settings. By combining AI-driven video analytics with sensor networks, Huachen AI delivers enhanced operational efficiency and accurate occupancy monitoring for parking lot operators and end users.

The company’s product suite includes license plate recognition cameras, smart parking sensors, automated payment kiosks and a cloud-based management platform.

