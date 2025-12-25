Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EMMF) Decreases By 74.9%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EMMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,241 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the November 30th total of 8,921 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,523 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,523 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of EMMF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $31.63. 6,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,180. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund by 159.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 175,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 107,659 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,762,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,888,000 after purchasing an additional 44,122 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 24,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund by 348.7% in the second quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 74,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 57,965 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,284,000.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (EMMF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in emerging-market firms that score highly on multiple factors. It may hedge foreign currency exposure EMMF was launched on Aug 10, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

