Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $5.04 Million in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,928 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,917,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth approximately $989,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sandisk during the second quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth $558,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total value of $248,022.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,892.06. This represents a 26.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Sandisk Stock Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $250.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $284.76. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion and a PE ratio of 781.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.68.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The data storage provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.40 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sandisk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $39.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sandisk in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

