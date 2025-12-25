Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,111 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 0.9% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Oracle by 7.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,093,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,113,526,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,937 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 626.1% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $320.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $355.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.72.

Positive Sentiment: High?visibility TikTok JV could validate Oracle’s sovereign?cloud strategy and drive new commercial wins for OCI; the market is treating the deal as a proof point for secure cloud hosting. Read More.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,212,431.46. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the sale, the director owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 133,568 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,604 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $197.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.57 and a 200-day moving average of $242.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

