Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,950,000 after purchasing an additional 648,530 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,495,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,435,000 after purchasing an additional 229,045 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,182,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,739,000 after buying an additional 52,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $45,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,988.80. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 14,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,753.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,259. This trade represents a 93.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,829 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,360. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $88.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.20 and its 200 day moving average is $84.68.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 15.63%.The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRE. UBS Group set a $96.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non?regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company’s product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.