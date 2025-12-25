Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited $HMY Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,581 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 24,492 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 12,337.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,795,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757,285 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 215.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,571,374 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,468 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,961,141 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,248,000 after buying an additional 2,936,552 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 4,004.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,460,852 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,333,000 after buying an additional 2,400,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1,801.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,985,093 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,732,000 after buying an additional 1,880,708 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a South Africa–based precious metals producer primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold. The company operates a portfolio of underground and surface mining operations, targeting both reef-hosted and alluvial deposits. In addition to gold, Harmony’s activities encompass the extraction of copper as a byproduct at its Papua New Guinea operations.

In South Africa, Harmony’s mining footprint includes deep-level underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin, where it employs a combination of conventional and mechanized mining methods.

