SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG is World Investment Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

World Investment Advisors decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,852 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of World Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. World Investment Advisors owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $96,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,401,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,929,000 after purchasing an additional 27,889,948 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,140,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,590,000 after buying an additional 319,951 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,308,000 after buying an additional 15,489,573 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,394,006,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,884,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,308 shares during the period.

SPLG stock opened at $81.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $81.14. The firm has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

