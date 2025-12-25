Orangekloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKT) Short Interest Update

Orangekloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 85,014 shares, an increase of 353.4% from the November 30th total of 18,751 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,281,307 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,281,307 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Orangekloud Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

ORKT stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. Orangekloud Technology has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $17.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orangekloud Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orangekloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Orangekloud Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Orangekloud Technology, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing information technology consulting services. Its digital transformation projects include the sales and consulting of Microsoft Dynamics ERP software licenses. It operates through the Packaged Software Solutions, and No-Code Platform and Mobile Application segments. The Packaged Software Solutions segment refers to packaged software and custom software solutions. The No-Code Platform and Mobile Application focuses on providing a rapid development environment through a No-Code platform.

