Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.82, but opened at $13.20. Basf shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 11,539 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered Basf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Basf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Basf presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 128.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68.

BASF SE is a Germany-based chemical company founded in 1865 (originally Badische Anilin- & Soda-Fabrik) and headquartered in Ludwigshafen. It is one of the world’s largest chemical producers, supplying raw materials, intermediates and finished chemical products to a broad range of industries including automotive, construction, agriculture, consumer goods, electronics and industrial manufacturing. The company combines large-scale production with global commercial and logistics networks to serve customers in many end markets.

BASF’s activities span basic and specialty chemicals, performance materials, functional additives, catalysts and coatings, as well as products for nutrition and personal care.

